Waiting for Her Master's Return

I spotted this little dog anxiously waiting for his/her (looks like a she to me) master's return in the supermarket parking lot. I don't like it when people do this to their dogs- especially when they seem as nervous as this one did.



Almost done catching up with June- and just in time! Tomorrow is the last day of the month. Please comment on what you want to- you don't have to do all the posts I put up when I'm making up for lost time.