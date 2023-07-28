Out and About for Lunch

My friend Karen and I took part in the judging of a photo club competition for the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area Park today. Some of her photos were chosen but none of mine were however I was treated to a very nice lunch afterwards! We weren't official judges; three others were but we helped with some additional suggestions when one photographer had four photos chosen (a little bit over the limit so we swapped out one of his for someone else's). And I don't really mind about not having any pictures chosen. I didn't think most of mine were as good as the ones that were.



This collage illustrates our words for the day- out and about.