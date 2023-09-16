Sign up
Photo 4641
Profoundly Piggy 6
Piggy has been posting quotes to go with the word of the day this week. Today's prompt was "in the car" but as you can see Piggy preferred to be "on it" rather than "in it".
Thanks for all your well-wishes yesterday. I'm feeling much better and even caught up on some missed sleep today with a 4 hour nap!
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9387
photos
202
followers
206
following
Tags
car
,
piggy
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
sept23words
