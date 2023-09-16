Previous
Profoundly Piggy 6 by olivetreeann
Photo 4641

Profoundly Piggy 6

Piggy has been posting quotes to go with the word of the day this week. Today's prompt was "in the car" but as you can see Piggy preferred to be "on it" rather than "in it".

Thanks for all your well-wishes yesterday. I'm feeling much better and even caught up on some missed sleep today with a 4 hour nap!
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
