Previous
Profoundly Piggy 7 by olivetreeann
Photo 4642

Profoundly Piggy 7

One final quote from Piggy! We hope you enjoyed her wisdom and quips this week. Today's word was "walking" which if you're a plastic pig with a tube around your tummy, you don't do much of on your own. So, Piggy and I thought this quote might be inspirational for those of you who are able to walk on your own and have no tube stuck around your tummy. Now on to a new week photos for September.

(Oh, and for those who are wondering, Miss Ann came to a complete stop in the middle of the road for this photo. Thankfully there were no other cars around so no one was annoyed with her for doing so!)
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1271% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
This is a great illustration of the quote Ann
September 18th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Wise words.
September 18th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
If anyone had come along, I’m sure they would have had a good laugh. Unless they were a photographer, then it would seem completely normal.
September 18th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Love this!
September 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise