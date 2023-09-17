Profoundly Piggy 7

One final quote from Piggy! We hope you enjoyed her wisdom and quips this week. Today's word was "walking" which if you're a plastic pig with a tube around your tummy, you don't do much of on your own. So, Piggy and I thought this quote might be inspirational for those of you who are able to walk on your own and have no tube stuck around your tummy. Now on to a new week photos for September.



(Oh, and for those who are wondering, Miss Ann came to a complete stop in the middle of the road for this photo. Thankfully there were no other cars around so no one was annoyed with her for doing so!)