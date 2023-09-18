Previous
Same Subject 1 by olivetreeann
Photo 4643

Same Subject 1

This week it's a series of photos of the same subject. I've actually taken them and processed them ahead of time since we'll be traveling to Kentucky to visit our family there. So here's a simple shot of our subject for today.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I like the sparkle of the light on the stopper.
September 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise