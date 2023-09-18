Sign up
Previous
Photo 4643
Same Subject 1
This week it's a series of photos of the same subject. I've actually taken them and processed them ahead of time since we'll be traveling to Kentucky to visit our family there. So here's a simple shot of our subject for today.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9391
photos
202
followers
206
following
1272% complete
4636
4637
4638
4639
4640
4641
4642
4643
4640
4549
4550
4641
4642
4551
4643
4552
Views
10
Comments
1
1
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
16th September 2023 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
glass
,
bottle
Kathy
ace
I like the sparkle of the light on the stopper.
September 19th, 2023
