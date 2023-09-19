Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4644
Same Subject 2
One week- one subject; day 2.
Posting quickly tonight- it's an early morning for us as we head down to KY. and hopefully arrive in time for the home game at the University of the Cumberlands! Our son is the head coach of the men's soccer team.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9393
photos
202
followers
206
following
1272% complete
View this month »
4637
4638
4639
4640
4641
4642
4643
4644
Latest from all albums
4550
4641
4642
4551
4643
4552
4553
4644
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
16th September 2023 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Good luck to your son and his team.
This is a very elegant looking photo with great light and reflections.
September 19th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Cute perfume bottle
September 19th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Love this one!
September 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
This is a very elegant looking photo with great light and reflections.