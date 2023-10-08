Previous
End of the Vine by olivetreeann
Photo 4663

End of the Vine

A view down a row of vines at the Blue Ridge Winery.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Corinne C
Beautiful pastoral capture. Looks like healthy vines!
October 9th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre
@corinnec Thank you Corrine- yes I think they had a good season this year.
October 9th, 2023  
Dawn
A nice leading line
October 9th, 2023  
