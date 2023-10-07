Previous
The View From the Vineyard by olivetreeann
Photo 4662

The View From the Vineyard

Looking out over a neighboring farm from the Blue Ridge Winery.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1277% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Terrific rural scene
October 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise