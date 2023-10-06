Sign up
Previous
Photo 4661
Raindrops on Red Leaves
There was a slight mist in the air when we first arrived at the winery- leftover water from a drizzle the hour before. It made for some colorful water drop images.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
waterdrops
,
fall colors
,
oct23words
katy
ace
beautiful color to the leaves enhanced by those drops
October 7th, 2023
