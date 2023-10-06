Previous
Raindrops on Red Leaves by olivetreeann
Raindrops on Red Leaves

There was a slight mist in the air when we first arrived at the winery- leftover water from a drizzle the hour before. It made for some colorful water drop images.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
beautiful color to the leaves enhanced by those drops
October 7th, 2023  
