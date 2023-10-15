Sign up
Photo 4670
Light (Writing) on Your Feet
One more from our light-writing with Leigh the other night.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
12th October 2023 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
feet
,
shadow
,
light-writing
