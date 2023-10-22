Previous
In the Sanctuary by olivetreeann
In the Sanctuary

I became a wedding photographer (for just an hour!) on October 8th. This couple is getting married in Mexico next month, but they also needed an "official" wedding here in the States to be recognized as husband and wife in the U. S. The bride's mother is a pastor in the Methodist denomination, so she performed the ceremony in our sanctuary. The groom's parents are members of our church. I volunteered to take some candid shots of the ceremony. I wasn't as happy with my pictures as I'd hoped, but I was able to put together a good collection of photos for them. I loved the lighting on this one and cloned out massive amounts of stuff on the platform to single out the bride and groom. I hope they like it.
22nd October 2023

katy ace
It is a wonderful wedding photo! They are sure to love it
October 23rd, 2023  
Diane ace
I think they will love it!
October 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely image
October 23rd, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice processing. I’m sure they will appreciate it.
October 23rd, 2023  
