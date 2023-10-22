In the Sanctuary

I became a wedding photographer (for just an hour!) on October 8th. This couple is getting married in Mexico next month, but they also needed an "official" wedding here in the States to be recognized as husband and wife in the U. S. The bride's mother is a pastor in the Methodist denomination, so she performed the ceremony in our sanctuary. The groom's parents are members of our church. I volunteered to take some candid shots of the ceremony. I wasn't as happy with my pictures as I'd hoped, but I was able to put together a good collection of photos for them. I loved the lighting on this one and cloned out massive amounts of stuff on the platform to single out the bride and groom. I hope they like it.