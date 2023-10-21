Sign up
Previous
Photo 4676
Benched
Poor fellow- no hands, no feet! All he could do is sit there and watch us.
From our trip to the garden center for a pumpkin.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9459
photos
201
followers
206
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
16th October 2023 2:41pm
Tags
scarecrow
katy
ace
Poor guy but it is a terrific rustic photo!
October 22nd, 2023
