Previous
Benched by olivetreeann
Photo 4676

Benched

Poor fellow- no hands, no feet! All he could do is sit there and watch us.

From our trip to the garden center for a pumpkin.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1281% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Poor guy but it is a terrific rustic photo!
October 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise