Wonders on the Forest Floor 1 by olivetreeann
Photo 4675

Wonders on the Forest Floor 1

An interesting discovery on the forest floor the other day when taking photos with Leigh. Can you see my LITTLE photo bomber?
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Harry J Benson ace
Nice composition, detail, and lighting
October 21st, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
I think there is a tiny ant near the opening in the big mushroom. Looks like this one has released its load of spores.
October 21st, 2023  
katy ace
I think I see it ! Great shapes and monochromatic tones in this one
October 21st, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Lovely tones
October 21st, 2023  
