Previous
Photo 4675
Wonders on the Forest Floor 1
An interesting discovery on the forest floor the other day when taking photos with Leigh. Can you see my LITTLE photo bomber?
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
4
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
18th October 2023 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushroom
,
ant
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice composition, detail, and lighting
October 21st, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
I think there is a tiny ant near the opening in the big mushroom. Looks like this one has released its load of spores.
October 21st, 2023
katy
ace
I think I see it ! Great shapes and monochromatic tones in this one
October 21st, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Lovely tones
October 21st, 2023
