Our Heads are in the Clouds

When Miss Ann arrived at work today she heard a noise in the sky and knew it was a helicopter coming her way. She grabbed her cell phone and got ready to take the shot but the helicopter never flew her way. She did manage to take a picture of it against the fluffy white clouds though. Clouds but no Critters. When she got home this evening there were no clouds in the sky but we were ready and waiting to pose. Critters but no clouds- now what to do? Well, why not put two photos of the day together, even though they weren't taken at the same time? Voila!