Learning About Guy Fawkes by olivetreeann
Photo 4691

Learning About Guy Fawkes

There were no fireworks in the vicinity today, so we learned a little history by reading up on Guy Fawkes on the computer.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
November 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I hope they have taken in all of the story - they seem to be very intent in their reading !
November 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like the rapt attention of the animals.
November 6th, 2023  
katy ace
They definitely look as if they are soaking up the subject. Cute composition, Ann.
November 6th, 2023  
