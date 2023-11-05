Sign up
Previous
Photo 4691
Learning About Guy Fawkes
There were no fireworks in the vicinity today, so we learned a little history by reading up on Guy Fawkes on the computer.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
history
guy-fawkes
toyson365
365toys
phone-vember
nov23words
Joan Robillard
Good capture
November 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
I hope they have taken in all of the story - they seem to be very intent in their reading !
November 5th, 2023
Kathy
I like the rapt attention of the animals.
November 6th, 2023
katy
They definitely look as if they are soaking up the subject. Cute composition, Ann.
November 6th, 2023
