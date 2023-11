Land(scape) Lovers

Miss Ann took us down to the Delaware River today to take a picture for the word of the day- landscape. We were surprised to see the water on the lower side and a fisherman in the newater. Even when the Delaware's water level is low, there are riptides in some sections where people can drown (and have). You really have to know the river like the back of your hand. That's why we're planning to stay firmly planted on the shore!