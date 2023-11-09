Previous
Next
Floral Fantasy by olivetreeann
Photo 4695

Floral Fantasy

The Critters took the day off so I could post this picture of some flowers in a bouquet I bought for my office.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1286% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Lovely colors.
November 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise