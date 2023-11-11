Remembrance Day

Today is Veteran's Day in the United States and Remembrance Day in many other countries around the world. We took a moment to look at this picture of Miss Ann's father and his cousin before they headed off to boot camp.



My father began his tour of duty in the Ski Troops in Colorado, but during his time there, it was discovered he had a mild heart murmur. According to dad, he'd had it all his life, but it was enough to keep him off the front lines. However, his aptitude for numbers and codes brought him to an unusual assignment- a farm house in the countryside in France where he decoded messages and resent them back and forth to different troops. He was also assigned somewhere in Italy as well, but I never learned what he did there- it may have been the same thing. He was very quiet about his experiences in WWII. I think he felt he should have been on the battlefield, but honestly, he was so good with puzzles and numbers he probably played a greater role than he gave himself credit for.