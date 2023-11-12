Previous
We'll Shed a Little Light on that for You by olivetreeann
We'll Shed a Little Light on that for You

Some little lights that didn't get put away with the Christmas decorations came in handy today!
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Terrific use for those lights and your critters are helping out.
November 13th, 2023  
Lovely shot. Christmas a long time away.
November 13th, 2023  
