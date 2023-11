A Grandson's Kindness

During her last visit to the family in Kentucky, Miss Ann was given a very special gift- this picture. It had been hanging up on the wall in Isaac's room but one day, with no prompting whatsoever, he walked up to his "Grammy" with the picture in his hand and said, "I want you to have this Grammy." Awwwww!



Life became a little hectic over the last few days, so I'm posting pictures quickly this morning and will return later to catch up with you. Thanks for your patience!



Today's word was "kindness".