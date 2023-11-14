Sign up
Previous
Photo 4700
Look Out Below
Miss Ann brought us to work again just for this shot! Her friend Miss Jennie saw us and thought we were the "cutest little things!".
Life became a little hectic over the last few days, so I'm posting pictures quickly this morning and will return later to catch up with you. Thanks for your patience!
Today's word was "below".
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
toyson365
,
365toys
,
the critters
,
phone-vember
,
nov23words
John Falconer
ace
Don’t jump. Nice shot.
November 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Miss Jennie is right, you are :-)
November 15th, 2023
