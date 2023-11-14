Previous
Look Out Below by olivetreeann
Look Out Below

Miss Ann brought us to work again just for this shot! Her friend Miss Jennie saw us and thought we were the "cutest little things!".

Life became a little hectic over the last few days, so I'm posting pictures quickly this morning and will return later to catch up with you. Thanks for your patience!


Today's word was "below".
Ann H. LeFevre

John Falconer ace
Don’t jump. Nice shot.
November 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Miss Jennie is right, you are :-)
November 15th, 2023  
