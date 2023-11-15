Previous
Playing in the Leaves by olivetreeann
Photo 4701

Playing in the Leaves

We went outside to play in the leaves today. Fun, fun, fun!
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1287% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Terrific.
November 16th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
I’m sure they enjoyed themselves.
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise