Best Pets Ever by olivetreeann
Best Pets Ever

Miss Ann says we make great pets. We don't need to go to the Vet, we're easy to feed and we lots of fun to play with!
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

@olivetreeann
katy
So cute and I bet they don't eat much either!
November 18th, 2023  
John Falconer
Nicely done.
November 18th, 2023  
Dawn
Delightful specially the thought of low food intake !
November 18th, 2023  
