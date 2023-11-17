Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4703
We Love to Read
And so does Miss Ann. These are her glasses. We looked through them, but they weren't rose-colored as you can see.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9513
photos
200
followers
205
following
1288% complete
View this month »
4696
4697
4698
4699
4700
4701
4702
4703
Latest from all albums
4700
4609
4701
4610
4611
4702
4703
4612
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
17th November 2023 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
,
nov23words
Shutterbug
ace
I love the setup and the clarity.
November 18th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
November 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So very cute
November 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close