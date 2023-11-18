Previous
The View from the Windowsill by olivetreeann
Photo 4704

The View from the Windowsill

We quite like the colors these colorful pieces of glass throw on the wall when the sun comes through the window.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Lou Ann
A lovely glassware collection, Ann!
November 19th, 2023  
Dawn
A lovely collection Ann
November 19th, 2023  
gloria jones
How pretty.
November 19th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon
Love the colours and the light.
November 19th, 2023  
LManning (Laura)
That’s delightful.
November 19th, 2023  
