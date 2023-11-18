Sign up
Previous
Photo 4704
The View from the Windowsill
We quite like the colors these colorful pieces of glass throw on the wall when the sun comes through the window.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
5
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9515
photos
200
followers
205
following
1288% complete
4697
4698
4699
4700
4701
4702
4703
4704
4701
4610
4611
4702
4703
4612
4704
4613
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
18th November 2023 7:57am
Tags
window
,
glassware
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
the critters
,
phone-vember
,
nov23words
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely glassware collection, Ann!
November 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely collection Ann
November 19th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
How pretty.
November 19th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Love the colours and the light.
November 19th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
That’s delightful.
November 19th, 2023
