Floppy and Tumbled

Today's word was "floppy". It's hard to be floppy when you're made of plastic. We don't know anyone named "Floppy" and Miss Ann and Mr. Jeff no longer have any floppy discs in their house, otherwise we would have raided the computer room. As for hats, well Miss Ann's floppy hats are also long gone, so what to do? We did our best to flop around like fish do when they get caught by a fisherman, but we're not really "floppable" with our legs sticking straight down, so the best we could do was tumble a bit, and call it a day.