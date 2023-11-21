Previous
The Dishes are Done by olivetreeann
Photo 4707

The Dishes are Done

All clean. Time to put them away now.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
I know that feeling!
November 22nd, 2023  
Annie D ace
and they're sparkling clean :)
November 22nd, 2023  
bkb in the city
They are deciding who goes first
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise