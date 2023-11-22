Sign up
Previous
Photo 4708
Family Portrait
We posed for a family portrait today in front of a picture of Miss Ann's father and his siblings. Piggy and Rosie joined us- as well as a replica of Miss Ann in our size!
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9523
photos
200
followers
205
following
1289% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
22nd November 2023 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
piggy
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
the critters
,
phone-vember
,
nov23words
John Falconer
ace
Nicely put together.
November 23rd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Good one!
November 23rd, 2023
katy
ace
Aww how touching! Terrific combination for this one!
November 23rd, 2023
