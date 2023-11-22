Previous
Family Portrait by olivetreeann
Family Portrait

We posed for a family portrait today in front of a picture of Miss Ann's father and his siblings. Piggy and Rosie joined us- as well as a replica of Miss Ann in our size!
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
John Falconer ace
Nicely put together.
November 23rd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Good one!
November 23rd, 2023  
katy ace
Aww how touching! Terrific combination for this one!
November 23rd, 2023  
