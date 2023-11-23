Sign up
Photo 4709
Thanksgiving Day
We helped set the table. Miss Ann said we did a good job.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
toyson365
,
365toys
,
the critters
,
phone-vember
,
nov23words
Dawn
ace
Sweet
November 24th, 2023
