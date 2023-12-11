Previous
Next
Catching Up 11 Bokeh by olivetreeann
Photo 4725

Catching Up 11 Bokeh

I took this back in 2014 after attending a Christmas concert my niece was performing in. I think it's Jersey City, New Jersey, but I can't quite pull all the details out of the memory bank!

Catching up with the project after several weeks out- please do not feel obligated to comment on these pictures- just take a look and move on!
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Such a beautifuil photo Ann
December 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise