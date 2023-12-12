Catching Up 12 Tree

"Crismon" trees adorn many a sanctuary during the Advent season. The ornaments are Christian symbols that have different meanings in the Christian faith or represent different aspects of the Christmas story. The "A" and "O" at the top of this tree are the Greek letters Alpha and Omega that symbolize Jesus as being the beginning and end of our faith, and the long white line in the center is actually a shepherd's hook (the curved part is buried in the greens). You may or may not be able to make out the tablets of the 10 Commandments on the upper right and of course, the star atop the tree is like the star which led the Wisemen to Jesus. This particular tree was in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church in Milford PA. in 2012.



Catching up with the project after several weeks out- please do not feel obligated to comment on these pictures- just take a look and move on!