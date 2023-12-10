Previous
Catching Up 18 Books by olivetreeann
Photo 4726

Catching Up 18 Books

Binders of the many cookbooks I've collected through the years. Some of the best recipes can be found in church and fund-raising cookbooks!

I am plowing through pictures for the main album so that it will finish fairly close to the end of the year. No need for you to comment on any or all of these "catch-up" shots.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Diana ace
I love the different shapes and tones.
December 28th, 2023  
