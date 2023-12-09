Previous
Catching Up 9 Candles by olivetreeann
Catching Up 9 Candles

Dipping into the archives and catching up with the main album for December- no need to comment, just take a look!
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

katy ace
terrific especially with the tilt!
December 25th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@grammyn Thanks Katy! These candles were lots of fun- when they heated up the glitter fluttered inside the candle stems.
December 25th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one - happy holidays!
December 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful-Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023  
