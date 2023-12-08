Previous
Catching Up 8 Joyful Joy by olivetreeann
Catching Up 8 Joyful Joy

I didn't put any decorations up inside this year after my friend Judy passed. Grief got the better part of my motivation. But I have been going through old pictures of them to post in this album and it's been a fun trip down memory lane.

I bought this little wooden puzzle when the boys were quite young. There's a Christmas bell and a little church that go with it. They are usually up on my mantle.

I am plowing through pictures for the main album so that it will finish fairly close to the end of the year. No need for you to comment on any or all of these "catch-up" shots.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Diana
Wonderful abstract and colours.
December 28th, 2023  
