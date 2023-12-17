Catching Up 17 Green

This little Christmas wreath pin was given to me by my mother MANY years ago!! There was a lady in our church who made them and she would often put them in as grab bag gifts at Christmas gatherings. It just so happened that my mother ended up with one more than once only to have it taken by someone else when their turn came up. Mom finally ordered one to be made especially for her- and one for me too. (o:



I am plowing through pictures for the main album so that it will finish fairly close to the end of the year. No need for you to comment on any or all of these "catch-up" shots.