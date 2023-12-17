Previous
Next
Catching Up 17 Green by olivetreeann
Photo 4733

Catching Up 17 Green

This little Christmas wreath pin was given to me by my mother MANY years ago!! There was a lady in our church who made them and she would often put them in as grab bag gifts at Christmas gatherings. It just so happened that my mother ended up with one more than once only to have it taken by someone else when their turn came up. Mom finally ordered one to be made especially for her- and one for me too. (o:

I am plowing through pictures for the main album so that it will finish fairly close to the end of the year. No need for you to comment on any or all of these "catch-up" shots.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It's beautiful, what a wonderful memory.
December 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise