Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4732
Catching Up 16 Stars
Some decorations from 2019.
I am plowing through pictures for the main album so that it will finish fairly close to the end of the year. No need for you to comment on any or all of these "catch-up" shots.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9559
photos
196
followers
202
following
1297% complete
View this month »
4729
4730
4731
4732
4733
4734
4735
4736
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
15th December 2019 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
stars
,
dec23words
Diana
ace
They give off such a pretty colour.
December 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close