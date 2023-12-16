Previous
Next
Catching Up 16 Stars by olivetreeann
Photo 4732

Catching Up 16 Stars

Some decorations from 2019.

I am plowing through pictures for the main album so that it will finish fairly close to the end of the year. No need for you to comment on any or all of these "catch-up" shots.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
They give off such a pretty colour.
December 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise