Catching Up 15 Children

It's hard to believe that 10 years have passed since this picture was taken- until I look at these two now and then I know it's true! We were stringing popcorn and cranberries for a "Charlie Brown Christmas tree" we put outside for the birds. Looks like Lucy was making sure the popcorn was good enough for the birds.



Catching up with the project after several weeks out- please do not feel obligated to comment on these pictures- just take a look and move on!