Catching Up 23 Bright and Colorful by olivetreeann
Photo 4735

Catching Up 23 Bright and Colorful

A little Ann-foolery on a picture of some Christmas lights.

I am plowing through pictures for the main album so that it will finish fairly close to the end of the year. No need for you to comment on any or all of these "catch-up" shots.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1297% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully bright!
December 28th, 2023  
