Photo 4820
Rubber Ducky
A.K.A. Things are Just Yellow Ducky Here!
I was just going to post this for my rainbow yellow day when it hit me that it could work for the song title challenge too.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBvtD6xs77g
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
rubber ducky
,
rainbow2024
,
songtitle-104
LManning (Laura)
ace
Super fun!
March 14th, 2024
katy
ace
A plethora of yellow ! I love that song. So good to hear it after so many years!
March 14th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Very yellow. Will be a bright spot on your calendar.
March 14th, 2024
