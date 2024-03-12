Sign up
Previous
Photo 4819
The Legend of the Orange Tree
How would you tell the story? I'll post my version tomorrow!
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
7
4
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9759
photos
197
followers
204
following
1320% complete
4812
4813
4814
4815
4816
4817
4818
4819
4725
4816
4726
4817
4727
4818
4819
4728
Views
6
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
1st March 2024 4:47pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
rainbow2024
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful😊👍
March 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful ! fav
March 12th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV can't wait to hear the story! The picture is so mysterious!
March 12th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Very cool!
March 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 12th, 2024
Madeleine Pennock
Highly creative and very enjoyable!
March 12th, 2024
Kaylynn
ace
i don’t know how you did this but wish i did.. mysteriously creative!
March 12th, 2024
