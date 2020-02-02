Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3228
Turner Inspired Abstract
I like Turner's approach to color. I haven't really replicated any of his pictures, but I'll be on the look out for color combos like his all week!
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Tags
ac-peteturner
