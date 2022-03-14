Into the Woods Redo

My niece performed in the musical "Into the Woods" in 2011. She's now compiling an audio-visual portfolio and needed a still shot of her performance. However she didn't have one- her aunt who's taken a thousand pictures of most of her performances came to the rescue! I was impressed with how my processing skills have improved too. In 2011 when I originally posted this picture the background was filled with musicians and instruments from the orchestra pit. But thanks to some attentive cloning you don't even know they were there now. I'll be passing this on to Katie after I process a few more from the same performance. Katie is the witch in case you're wondering.