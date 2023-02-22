Previous
Next
Garden Time by olivetreeann
Photo 4344

Garden Time

Boris and Tad helping out with the word of the day. The nice thing about Lego gardens is that they are green all year round!
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise