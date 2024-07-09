Sign up
Photo 4847
Right-side Upside Down World
Is it a view from above or from below?
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10035
photos
192
followers
204
following
1327% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
31st May 2024 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
composite
,
july2024words
,
this little girl is 17 and drives now!
gloria jones
ace
Cool!
July 10th, 2024
