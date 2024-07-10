Previous
Teddy Bear Picnic Day by olivetreeann
Teddy Bear Picnic Day

I loved the idea of a Teddy Bear Picnic Day. It actually reminds me of my friend Judy and her love of having themed lunches. She had collected a bunch of items for a Teddy Bear Picnic, including teddies, but she never got around to having it. Since I didn't have access to any Teddy Bears today, I went out to the AI program called Craiyon and typed in the Teddy Bear picnic prompt to generate some teddies. I then went though my photos to find them a nice spot for their picnic and merged the two photos together. The final step was to give it a storybook illustration effect because to me, it really looked like something out of a children's book.

Once upon a time, two Teddy Bears had a picnic by a lovely covered bridge...
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

