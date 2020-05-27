Sign up
145 / 365
Revealing Piggy 27
Some of you found Piggy in her floral hiding place. A lot of you were close. The pink flowers really did do a good job in concealing her! And yes, it was only her face in this shot.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6922
photos
223
followers
213
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Toys on 365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
22nd April 2015 11:26am
Sally Ings
ace
She blends in so well. Very pretty flowers as well
May 29th, 2020
