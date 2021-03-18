Previous
Rainbow March 2021 Green 3 Revealed by olivetreeann
166 / 365

Rainbow March 2021 Green 3 Revealed

The green photo this week was erasers.

This was the clue:
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10!
katy ace
I sure didin't even know wherer to start with this one! Nicely done Ann
March 19th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Aahhh... How could I not have seen it?! Well done
March 19th, 2021  
judith deacon ace
Had no idea of this one, well done.
March 20th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
There's no way I would have guessed they were rubbers
March 20th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@grammyn @aikiuser @judithdeacon @kjarn

Thank you Katy, Jenn, Judith and Kathy! I guess the macro is what throws everyone off. You're not used to seeing them so large!
March 20th, 2021  
