Previous
Next
166 / 365
Rainbow March 2021 Green 3 Revealed
The green photo this week was erasers.
This was the clue:
https://365project.org/olivetreeann/365/2021-03-18
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
5
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7532
photos
234
followers
227
following
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
3727
3635
165
3636
3728
166
3729
3637
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
Toys on 365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
8th March 2021 12:00pm
katy
ace
I sure didin't even know wherer to start with this one! Nicely done Ann
March 19th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Aahhh... How could I not have seen it?! Well done
March 19th, 2021
judith deacon
ace
Had no idea of this one, well done.
March 20th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
There's no way I would have guessed they were rubbers
March 20th, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@grammyn
@aikiuser
@judithdeacon
@kjarn
Thank you Katy, Jenn, Judith and Kathy! I guess the macro is what throws everyone off. You're not used to seeing them so large!
March 20th, 2021
Thank you Katy, Jenn, Judith and Kathy! I guess the macro is what throws everyone off. You're not used to seeing them so large!