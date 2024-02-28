Sign up
208 / 365
208 / 365
Filter Collage
I experimented with three different filters on this shot and thought it was interesting to compare the effect each one had on the image. No need to comment!
From left to right: red filter, green filter, and blue filter.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
0
0
Tags
black and white
,
filters
