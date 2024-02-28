Previous
Filter Collage by olivetreeann
208 / 365

Filter Collage

I experimented with three different filters on this shot and thought it was interesting to compare the effect each one had on the image. No need to comment!

From left to right: red filter, green filter, and blue filter.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise