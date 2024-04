Hide n Seek Piggy 14 reveal

Time has been FLYING!!! by for me so I apologize to all of you for not posting this as soon as I'd promised it. Thanks to all for playing it low key and not letting the Piggy out of the bag on this shot. Look for a bright pink spot on the right-hand side couch and you'll see where Piggy was hiding in this shot.



I will do this method of revealing her hiding place for the remainder of the month since you've all been so gracious to play along!