150 / 365
Smartie Twirl
Day 4 of my week of abstract photos and I can't do an abstract theme without including a twirl photo can I.
This photo started out as a Smartie photo posted in 2020
http://365project.org/onewing/365/2020-05-11
I am posting a bit early today because I am out this afternoon and out with friends for dinner tonight.
25th August 2022
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
abstractaug2022
