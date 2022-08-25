Previous
Smartie Twirl by onewing
150 / 365

Smartie Twirl

Day 4 of my week of abstract photos and I can't do an abstract theme without including a twirl photo can I.

This photo started out as a Smartie photo posted in 2020

http://365project.org/onewing/365/2020-05-11

I am posting a bit early today because I am out this afternoon and out with friends for dinner tonight.
